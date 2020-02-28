Samosky’s Home Bakery announces temporary closure

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - For 26 years Samosky’s Home Bakery has kept their doors open and served traditional pastries for the holidays.
However, the Parma Heights Ma and Pop bakery announced on Friday, Feb. 28 they will need to temporarily close for “health matters.”
“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that we must temporarily close the Bakery for a medical/surgical leave,” an announcement on social media said.
According to the statement the bakery will be closed from Sunday, March 8 through May 12.
The bakery said it will use its Facebook page to announce the exact reopening date.
The full statement is below:
To Our Dear Loyal Customers:
It is with heavy heart, that we inform you that we must temporarily close the Bakery for a medical/surgical leave. We will be open for our regular business hours through Sat. March 7, 2020. WE WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED beginning Sunday, March 8th until approximately May 12th (if complete recovery is on schedule). It has been our honor to provide you with traditional pastries for your holidays for the past 26 years and we sincerely apologize that we will be unable to serve you this Easter season. Unforuntately, we can no longer put our health matters on hold. We are a small Ma and Pop business and cannot operate without everyone being well. Thank you for you understanding, support, friendship, and patronage. We will communicate our exact reopening date on our FACEBOOK page, Google Business, and on our telephone system. We will be back to “Baking Your Day a Little Sweeter” as soon as we can.
From our familly to yours, Thank you!
