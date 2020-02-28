Samosky’s Home Bakery announces temporary closure

It is with heavy heart, that we inform you that we must temporarily close the Bakery for a medical/surgical leave. We will be open for our regular business hours through Sat. March 7, 2020. WE WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED beginning Sunday, March 8th until approximately May 12th (if complete recovery is on schedule). It has been our honor to provide you with traditional pastries for your holidays for the past 26 years and we sincerely apologize that we will be unable to serve you this Easter season. Unforuntately, we can no longer put our health matters on hold. We are a small Ma and Pop business and cannot operate without everyone being well. Thank you for you understanding, support, friendship, and patronage. We will communicate our exact reopening date on our FACEBOOK page, Google Business, and on our telephone system. We will be back to “Baking Your Day a Little Sweeter” as soon as we can.