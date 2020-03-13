200 low-level offenders from Cuyahoga County jail to be released to reduce risk of COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Court officials announced Friday they are planning on releasing around 200 low-level offenders from the Cuyahoga County Justice Center to reduce the risk of COVID-19 in the jail.
The inmates will not just be released, officials said they are working on setting up plea hearings for these inmates.
These hearings are expected to take place early next week.
“The Court is collaborating with the County Sheriff’s Office, the County Prosecutor’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office, and MetroHealth Medical Center to address the potential for COVID-19 in the jail. Details of those plans are in discussion at this time. The goal is to reduce the risk of COVID-19 in the jail, while still meeting the safety needs of the community.”
