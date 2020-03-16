7 places to order take-out in Summit County to support restaurants during the shut down

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Restaurants in Summit County are rallying to stay afloat amid a mandatory shut down of their dining rooms, as ordered by Governor Mike DeWine.
But many are adjusting operations and offering take-out orders, delivery, and curbside options.
1. Blue Canyon Kitchen and Tavern in Twinsburg is offering both take-out and delivery.
2. Bomba Tacos and Rum in Akron is ordering curbside and delivery options.
3. Oak and Embers in Hudson is doing full menu take-out orders from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. (also at their Chesterland and Orange Village locations.)
4. Poke Fresh has locations in Cuyahoga Falls and Akron. There you can order carry out online or order for for delivery, by clicking on DELIVERY when prompted.
5. Gasoline Alley in Bath is open for carry-out only. They’ll be serving from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. today and tomorrow. Call 330-666-2670 to place your order.
6. Comida Hudson at First & Main is ready to serve curbside and carry-out orders, with special hours: Mon 4:00 p.m. – 9 p.m., Tue – Thur 11:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Fri – Sat 11:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Sun Noon – 8:00 p.m.
7. Papa Joe’s Italian Market in Akron will remain open seven days a week, from 11am until closing. They’re serving complete dinners and entrees that are wrapped and ready to take home. Beer and wine are also available. Free delivery is available for orders over $30, plus curbside.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.