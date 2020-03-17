Willoughby coffee shops, restaurants hope to stay afloat with carry-out business during coronavirus pandemic

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A stroll down Erie Street in downtown Willoughby just before dinner time found door after door to coffee shops, bars and restaurants locked.
Some of these businesses most likely are opened at different times of the day, but on this day at this time, they were mostly closed.
At the Wild Goose, we found an open door, but the TVs were off.
The Saint Patrick’s day decorations were stacked up and it was take out only.
“We have 1300 pounds of corned beef,” said Kevin Coyne one of the owners. “We’ve got to try and sell some and make it work.”
A steady stream of customers came to the restaurant to pick up dinner, but business was not close to what they see even for what are usually slow Monday nights.
We ordered a couple of sandwiches to go, and had little trouble getting in and getting out since there was not a lot of traffic.
While we were picking up our order, Willoughby Mayor Bob Fiala stopped in to pick up a couple of pizzas.
“They are our neighbors and it’s a tough time for them, they are struggling with road construction and now the shutdown,” Fiala said. “I am asking all our residents to come out and support our merchants restaurants and bars.”
The hope is that there will be enough carry-out business to keep some of the employees on the job and to ensure that the business can make it through what may be a long stretch.
“I don’t think that it’s going to be crazy busy but enough to keep it going,” Coyne said.
