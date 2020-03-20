Platform Beer Co. launches delivery service with cashback perks to help local businesses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Platform Beer Co. has a new plan: provide craft brew delivery for thirsty Northeast Ohioans that includes a $10 rebate with every $20 purchase.
Place orders online, here, or stop by the Ohio City brewery and pick up a few six-packs.
Delivery orders must be over $20, and customers can receive a max of $50 in rebates, which are loaded on Visa gift cards.
Platform owner Paul Benner hopes customers will then spend the gift cards at local grocery stores, restaurants and bars.
Refer to all the details below:
