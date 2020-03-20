Platform Beer Co. launches delivery service with cashback perks to help local businesses

Earn a $10 Visa gift card with every $20 beer purchase

Platform Beer Co. launches delivery service with cashback perks to help local businesses
All is well. (Source: Platform Beer Co. Facebook page)
By John Deike | March 20, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT - Updated March 20 at 6:13 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Platform Beer Co. has a new plan: provide craft brew delivery for thirsty Northeast Ohioans that includes a $10 rebate with every $20 purchase.

Place orders online, here, or stop by the Ohio City brewery and pick up a few six-packs.

Delivery orders must be over $20, and customers can receive a max of $50 in rebates, which are loaded on Visa gift cards.

Platform owner Paul Benner hopes customers will then spend the gift cards at local grocery stores, restaurants and bars.

Refer to all the details below:

Working from home is not so bad when you have co-workers (and beer) like these! In need of beer? Place an order online...

Posted by Platform Beer Co. on Friday, March 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.