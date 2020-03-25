Cuyahoga County accepting unused medical supplies at donation center during coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County announced the opening of a collection center in Newburgh Heights for Northeast Ohio residents to donate any used medical supplies to help in the fight against COVID-19.
As of Wednesday morning, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health said that 96,000 gloves, 1,000 surgical masks, 550 face shields, dozens of gowns, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes have been collected.
The donations were accepted from community residents and groups, including veterinarians, research labs, elective surgery centers, and commercial offices.
A donation center is open Monday through Friday, between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., at 2501 Harvard Road in Newburgh Heights for anyone who can contribute personal protective equipment, or PPE, to support first responders and health care personnel.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.