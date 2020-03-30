Cleveland company providing housing for Cuyahoga County health care workers to avoid exposing family to coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -With health care workers making up more than 25% of COVID-19 cases in Cuyahoga County, it’s more important than ever to protect them from exposing their households when they leave after a shift.
“If you’re working all day within a hospital, exposed to COVID-19. It doesn’t make much sense to go home to your family,” said Josiah Myers, CEO of Airriva.
The Ohio property management company is providing Safety Hideaway Stays at its Cleveland-area properties.
The company has more than 400 units they’re letting out to doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers.
“We want to be your safe haven,” said Myers.
Each unit is cleaned according to CDC guidelines, which they’ll do daily, with a 48-72 window in between occupancy.
The company has pledged $25,000 to the “Caregiver Shelter Fund” to provide three-night stays for medical workers.
The rooms can be rented for 30% of normal rates, with the funds going to cover the cost of the medical grade cleaning services that are provided.
“We are hoping the community will match our $25,000 so we can provide frontline responders free safe housing during this crisis. We’ve had first responders with the virus reach out and have interest in sheltering them away from their loved ones. We can make it happen if the word is out there and the community donates,” said Sean Whittaker, Partner Sales Executive with Airriva.
They’re pledging to match what the community donates to provide these safety hideaways, with no cap.
“I am extremely grateful for this generous opportunity,” said a physician assistant with the Cleveland Clinic.
She has been worried about unknowingly passing the virus to her 70 mother, who she lives with, despite precautions being taken.
"I have been staying in my room and only going into the kitchen if I absolutely must, wearing a mask. I have been ordering food so that I do not have to cook so that I can limit contamination. I wipe down all surfaces in the bathroom and kitchen every time I must go in these rooms.
So, she took Airriva up on their offer for a two bedroom unit in Ohio City.
“Having a safe haven where I can be sure that I will not get my mother sick eliminates a large amount of stress and anxiety that I have during this difficult time,” she said.
Click here to donate to the Caregiver Shelter Fund.
“There are a lot of caregivers who are worried about getting their family/roommates sick, so this is an amazing opportunity to prevent the spread of the virus and to relieve this stress for people who are working so hard to protect the community,” she said.
Healthcare workers who need a place to stay should email caregiverfund@airriva.com with their contact info and request.
Airriva will then reach out, and if they meet the requirements (provide care to COVID patients) they will be placed in one of their units.
Here is a link that shows some of their Cleveland Listings: https://airriva.fantasticstay.com/index/577
The Forty-One Building, 2021 W 41st St, Cleveland.
Mikros Smart Suites, 11427 Ashbury Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106
La Collina Little Italy, 12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106
Tudor Arms Hotel, 10660 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106
Holiday In Express Cleveland Downtown, 629 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114
