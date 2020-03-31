3M headquarters displays signs of love, unity during coronavirus pandemic

March 31, 2020

St. Paul, Minnesota (WOIO) - Maplewood-based 3M is known for Post-It notes. The “sticky notes” even came up during a presidential debate when Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, mentioned them during an exchange with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts.

But, the company makes numerous products, including N95 masks, which are in desperate need around the U.S. and world as doctors, nurses and other first responders work to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Monday night, about two dozens office lights were left on in the shape of a heart at 3M’s headquarters in Maplewood, Minn.

A photo posted to Facebook included the caption, “3M is showing their support tonight!!”

3M's corporate headquarters displayed a heart using office lights at its headquarters in Minnesota. The company is producing a greater number of N95 masks to help first-responders during the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: Heather Davis - Facebook)

3M is increasing production of N95 masks to meet growing demands.

The company said in a press release, “Overall, 3M has doubled its global output of N95 respirators to a rate of more than 1.1 billion per year, or nearly 100 million per month. In the United States 3M is producing 35 million respirators per month; of these, more than 90 percent are now designated for healthcare workers, with the remaining deployed to other industries also critical in this pandemic, including energy, food and pharmaceutical companies.”

