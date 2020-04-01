Salvation Army feeding more than twice as many families in the midst of COVID-19

But with more people in need, their resources are running thin. “Last week we had a day where we had over 220 families come through. That was a stretch. We were really taxed in order to make that happen, but we did and we’ll continue to do it,” Applin said. Their goal is to stay open 5 days a week, but if they don’t have enough food for a day, they may have to go down to 3 days a week, or send families to another location some days.