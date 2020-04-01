Salvation Army feeding more than twice as many families in the midst of COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Salvation Army has seen a 125% increase in demand for food at their drive-thru and delivery centers.
In just the past week they served about 24,000 meals at their five Cleveland-area locations to 4,141 community members in need.
Major Thomas Applin said “People are out of jobs, people don’t want to go out. Quite honestly people are afraid. There’s a lot of fear right now relative to what the future’s going to hold, and I think people just want to be prepared for what’s going to happen the next day.”
But with more people in need, their resources are running thin. “Last week we had a day where we had over 220 families come through. That was a stretch. We were really taxed in order to make that happen, but we did and we’ll continue to do it,” Applin said. Their goal is to stay open 5 days a week, but if they don’t have enough food for a day, they may have to go down to 3 days a week, or send families to another location some days.
"Ultimately, we don’t anticipate not feeding people. It may not be on the day necessarily that they’d like to have it, we may send them somewhere else or [they’ll] have to come back] the next day,” he said.
The Salvation Army relies on donations to continue to feed community members. They are limiting volunteers, as only 10 people are allowed in the warehouse, per state order. Major Applin said their biggest need is monetary donations.
Salvation Army is offering drive-thru food services at the following Cleveland-area locations.
• The Salvation Army East Cleveland Corps: 1507 Doan Ave. East Cleveland, 44112 | Phone: (216) 249-4334
• The Salvation Army Miles Park Corps: 4139 E. 93rd Street, Cleveland, 44105| Phone: (216) 341-1640
• The Salvation Army Ohio City Corps: 4402 Clark Ave., Cleveland, 44109 | Phone: (216) 631-1515
• The Salvation Army Temple Corps: 17625 Grovewood Ave., Cleveland, 44119 | Phone: (216) 692-1388
• The Salvation Army West Park Corps: 12645 Lorain Ave., Cleveland, 44113 | Phone: (216) 252-3593
For the most up to date information on services=offered, contact your local Salvation Army Corps. To find a location in your area, visit their website or call 216-861-8185.
