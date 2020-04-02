Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry still taking care of the homeless population while protecting staff and volunteers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The homeless are some of the most vulnerable in our city.
“LMM is doing what we call rising to the call for action in our community,” said Marcella Brown, Vice-President of Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry, a 50-year-old nonprofit that provides food, shelter and services for hundreds a day, all over the city of Cleveland.
Both staff and volunteers are taking extra precautions to be safe, including virtual visits.
Brown said they are all practicing social distancing even though it’s a challenge.
“You know the average shelter is just not set up for social distancing. So we’ve had to move a significant portion to offsite locations, and reduce our shelter count by 40 to 50%," she said.
Brown said no one is being left out in the cold, they’re still providing and partnering with other organizations to make sure they’re taken care of.
Brown also told 19 News to date, no one on the staff or in programs has tested positive for COVID-19 but they know it’s a possibility.
The goal is to keep serving and providing in the community.
“The demand has been steady, but we’re doing everything we can to rise to meet that demand," she said.
