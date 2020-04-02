Westlake catering company adapts to new normal, and it’s working

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The coronavirus has forced a lot of places to shut their doors, but some small business owners are finding ways to adapt to the new normal.
A Westlake catering company is now making family-style meals for customers, and it’s working.
Social distancing: it’s a word most of us had never heard until recently. We’re told to keep six feet apart and to limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer.
“Of course, just like everybody else there was panic,” said Liz Sfeir, owner of Well Done Catering. “I have full-time employees that need to stay employed, I have rent to pay and all my bills, and I just had to think how I could reorganize to stay open.”
Sfeir’s business depends on big crowds gathering to celebrate events like weddings, baby showers and graduations, all of which are now on hold.
“Exact opposite of what we were allowed to do, so I just think of how many people I could have been in here so with one employee what could I do? What do my clients want and at this point what do they need?”
She says they’ve been doing about 30 orders a day and they usually sell out.
“Get creative and just take precautions with the takeout,” said Sfeir. “People are tired of cooking, and they do want to come out and pick something up in a safe way.”
