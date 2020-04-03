Aurora nursing home resident dies from COVID-19, 10 residents and 4 staff members also test positive

AURORA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Anna Maria of Aurora nursing home reported on Thursday an 85-year-old resident “with significant health conditions” passed away at a local hospital after being treated for COVID-19.
Anna Maria of Aurora also confirmed 10 residents and four staff members have contracted the novel coronavirus.
The affected residents are staying in an isolation and recovery area converted from a segregated rehab unit while staff members are recovering in isolation at home in accordance with CDC, CMS, and ODH guidelines, according to Anna Maria of Aurora.
The facility medical director continues to monitor the residents and staff members, the report continued.
Facility owners and Administrators Chris Norton and Aaron Baker shared the following statement:
"Our community is devastated by the loss, and our hearts go out to the family of that resident...
We continue to work closely with the Portage County Health Department and carefully follow the infection prevention and control guidance issued by the CDC, CMS, the Ohio Department of Health, and related directives from Governor Mike DeWine’s office for all our residents...
As this crisis sweeps across the nation, our hearts are with our residents and their families as we continue to support our recovering residents, and care for our community of staff and residents."
