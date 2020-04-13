Lorain County Community College steps up in the battle against Covid-19

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) -The Lorain County, Emergency Management Agency, was in desperate need of face masks or shields, and all they had to do was take a look across the county for the help they needed.
Tom Kelly, the agency director, said that for every one mask needed by first responders, he was able to deliver one, and for every 100 masks needed by hospitals or nursing homes in the county, again, he was able to deliver only one.
“We’re making decisions on who gets a mask and who doesn’t,” Kelly said, “And we really hope that a person that doesn’t get it gets sick and maybe even worse than that.”
When administrators at Lorain County Community College heard of the need they went in search of a solution and Tracy Green, the Vice President of Strategic and Institutional Development, says they looked to the College’s technological capabilities and came up with a plan.
L.C.C.C. faculty built the program to use 3D printers to produce the base for face shields and then trained 12 faculty members on how to use the desktop versions of the 3D printers and sent them home with the printers to get to work.
'Before we knew it we were able to produce about 100 to 120 of these face shields on a daily basis," Green said.
So far, they have donated about 900 masks to the Lorain County Emergency Management Agency.
It was an easy decision to step in and help as the L.C.C.C trained many of the same people who now work on the front lines, in the county, battling Covid-19.
“Many of them have gone through our nursing program, they’ve gone through our law enforcement programs,” Green said, “And they’re out there serving our community right now.”
Lorain County Community College’s Life Share Legacy Fund is supporting the entire cost of the shields meeting what Green says is the mission of the College.
“As the community’s college, our mission is to support the greatest need of our community,” she said.
The printers are running all day, every day and will continue to do so until the need is met.
