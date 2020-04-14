Cleveland beer company partners with small businesses to deliver other local products with brews

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Platform Beer Co. has managed to keep all of their employees on during the COVID-19 crisis, by delivering beer direct to the consumer.
Now, they’re paying it forward to other small businesses, and are helping you do the same.
Platform is making hundreds of deliveries every day all over the state, and they thought they could offer up their resources, like their delivery trucks to help other local businesses who otherwise would have no way to get their product to people.
“It’s our way to try and keep our local economy at least moving in a positive direction as much as we can during this time,” said Platform founder, Paul Benner.
They initiated a Community Business Program, which allows you to order products from selected small businesses when you order their beer to be delivered.
“It’s a win-win. It’s a value add for the customers who are wanting to get beer delivered so they don’t have to go out and get it and they can also support a local business and get some interesting products at the same time,” he said.
In the first week, they offered Cleveland Cookie Dough through the retail link on their site.
They sold out of everything they had made, around 350 units.
The following week they offered bags of coffee beans from Six Shooter Coffee in Collinwood.
'In addition to this awesome convenience that it’s offering, we at Six Shooter have been involved in contributing to organizations who are helping people re-enter society after incarceration. So a portion of these proceeds will go to that. It’s a rough job market out there and we’re hoping to get everyone back to it as soon as possible," said Six Shooter owner, Peter Brown.
Benner says it didn’t start out as a large initiative, but he’s glad to see it’s helping.
“We want to see all of these great small businesses still around in a few months when we get back to normal here,” said Benner.
“Cleveland Kitchen is proud to partner with Platform to bring some delicious and fun flavors of summer favorites right to our community’s doorstep in these tough times. We are so happy to team up and support those in Cleveland’s amazing culinary and service industry through the Employees Only foundation,” said Mac Anderson, of Cleveland Kitchen.
Platform is also offering rebate program so customers can continue the “pay it forward” momentum.
For every twenty dollars you spend (pre-tax) on beer or the partner products, they’re going to give you a ten dollar Visa gift card, and they’re encouraging people to use that to support another small business, or a charitable cause that is hurting right now.
They are also giving each delivery partner $500 to distribute to small businesses or causes close to their hearts.
Here is the Platform Beer Co. Weekly Delivery Partners and Schedule:
April 9: Six Shooter Coffee
April 16: Cleveland Kraut
April 23: Lake Erie Pet Co.
April 30: Daisy Cakes Cake Pops
May 7: Give Gifted
May 14: Fat T’s Cookies
