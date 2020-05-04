Gov. DeWine remarks on protesters: Going after Dr. Acton, news media is not ‘fair game’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine said he normally supports the right Ohioans have to exercise their First Amendment, but he believes some protesters may have crossed the line.
The Governor’s remarks come following demonstrations that were held on Friday and over the weekend against the “Stay Safe Ohio” order and the state’s Department of Health Director, Dr. Amy Acton.
“I am fair game,” Gov. DeWine stated. "But it is not fair game to be disrespectful or obnoxious to the news media. To treat them with disrespect and to not practice social distancing with them, I find that very sad.
Gov. DeWine’s comments were in reference to a tense exchange between a protester and a central Ohio journalist ahead of Friday’s coronavirus briefing.
The Governor also condemned a demonstration that took place outside of Dr. Acton’s house over the weekend.
“I’m the one who makes policy decisions. Members of my cabinet work hard, but I set the policy,” DeWine stated. “When you don’t like the policy, again, you can demonstrate against me. That’s fair game.”
