Cedar Point postpones 150th anniversary celebration until 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point was supposed to celebrate the 150th anniversary season in 2020, but park officials say that event has been postponed until 2021.
Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point, announced the decision on Friday afternoon.
Cedar Point was also supposed to debut a new ride, the Snake River Expedition, but it appears the inaugural year for the attraction will also be postponed.
In addition to the anniversary celebration, popular events like CoasterMania!, Frontier Festival, and Coaster Campout are being delayed until next year.
Park officials say season passes for 2020 will remain valid once the park is able to safely do so, but benefits will also be extended through 2021:
- 2020 Season Passes and purchased 2020 Season Pass Add-On Products (if applicable) will be valid for the remainder of 2020 when our park is able to reopen.
- Additionally, we will extend the validity dates for the current 2020 Season Passes* (as well as purchased 2020 Season Pass Add-On Products) through the 2021 Season according to pass type.
- For 2020 Season Passholders participating in our Easy Pay Program, monthly billing has been suspended as of April 8, 2020, and will remain suspended while the park is closed. When the park reopens, billing will resume. Passholders will need to be current on payments to receive both 2020 and 2021 Season Pass admission and associated benefits.
Guests with prepaid single-day tickets should contact Cedar Point for additional information.
“We want nothing more than to reopen our park and welcome you back, but our priority for now is to keep everyone safe,” McClure previously wrote.
Cedar Point was originally scheduled to open on May 9.
Even though the amusement park isn’t opening on Saturday, you can still ride the record-breaking roller coasters at Cedar Point virtually:
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.