Cedar Point postpones 150th anniversary celebration until 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point was supposed to celebrate the 150th anniversary season in 2020, but park officials say that event has been postponed until 2021.

“Our 150th Anniversary Celebration, along with its attractions and festivities such as the Snake River Expedition ride, Town Hall Museum and Celebrate 150 Spectacular immersive nighttime parade and show will be postponed to 2021. Our team determined that a celebration of this magnitude must be done right. In order to observe and respect social distancing, we have made the decision to postpone this much anticipated event until next season.”