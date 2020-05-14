Grayton Road Tavern will lead with safety as patio opens for business

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many in Northeast Ohio have been waiting since March 15, when Gov. Mike DeWine ordered restaurants to close, for a night out.
The state is allowing outdoor bar and restaurant patios to reopen on Friday, and while some may stay away, concerned about the Coronovirus, many others are expected to take advantage of a little newfound freedom.
Jennifer Natale is the co-owner of the Grayton Road Tavern and there was a buzz in the restaurant on Thursday as the staff worked to make sure they had everything from customer and employee safety to food preparation covered.
“Super excited to be opening, I am super happy and thankful that we actually have a patio that we can open,” Natale said.
It will certainly be a different experience in all local restaurants as we all accept the new reality of social distancing, even while dining.
Natale said they are taking the state’s guidelines seriously to the point that they have hired someone to handle guest relations.
“That person is going to greet customers right at the door, and will have hand sanitizer, a complimentary mask if they want and even take a temperature if they would like,” Natale said, “And we’re going to hand them their menus right then and there too.”
State regulations require that all tables be 6 feet apart, but Natale showed us that they have positioned tables 10 feet apart to allow for seating areas, that will still result in guests being 6 feet apart.
“We want to go above and beyond what the expectations are,” she said.
It has been 2 months since people have been able to be out and about for dinner, and while Natale respects the decision of people who may stay home, she still expects a big turnout.
“I am very confident our patio will be full to the point we can handle it, to the point that it’s safe for everyone,” she said.
Grayton Road Tavern will open on Friday morning at 11:00 am will stay open at least until 8:00 pm or later if people still are looking to be seated.
