CLE Consulting Firm, law firm team up to gift 200 graduates a free lunch

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Coronavirus precautions have forced most schools to cancel traditional graduation ceremonies.
Some have resorted to virtual celebrations.
The health emergency has also meant recent graduates haven’t been able to host graduation parties at their homes.
LaRese Purnell, managing partner at CLE Consulting Firm, teamed up with The Cochran Firm to gift 200 high school and college graduates with a free lunch.
Purnell said it’s a small way to recognize the accomplishments of young men and women who are preparing for their next steps in life.
Organizers also felt good being able to buy the 200 meals from a total of five local eateries including Floods Urban Seafood Lounge, Sam Sylk’s Chicken & Fish, The Black Box Fix, Subcity Restaurant and Fawaky Burst Smoothie & Juice Cafe.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.