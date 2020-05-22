Indians sneak Nicolas Cage into 39 lineup graphics last season without any fans noticing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland is known for its diehard sports fans who seemingly don’t miss a beat when it comes to their teams.
So how did an entire city completely miss that the Indians snuck an image of Nicolas Cage into 39 of their lineup graphics last year?!
Whatever the answer, Tribe is getting a kick out of it, calling the moment their “greatest treasure,” playing off one of the actor’s most notable movies, National Treasure, when they revealed their little secret on Thursday.
While you can’t watch them play a baseball game amid the coronavirus crisis, the Tribe still manages to keep their fans entertained with a scavenger hunt to find all 39 Nicolas Cages, starting with the image of Mike Clevinger.
(Hint: take a close look at his sunflower tattoo.)
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.