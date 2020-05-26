McDonald’s hiring 600 employees in Cleveland area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While more Ohioans have filed for unemployment in the last 8 weeks than over the last three years, McDonald’s announced that its restaurants across the Cleveland area are looking to fill about 600 jobs.
Open positions range from crew members to shift leads, and even department, store, and area managers.
McDonald’s said there are flexible scheduling and part-time or full-time options to fit into your schedule in whatever way you need it.
The restaurant chain also said McDonald’s English Under the Arches program can help strengthen the English speaking, listening, reading, and writing skills of their bilingual employees.
McDonald’s said it also officers “a variety of career development opportunities, including world-class training programs to high school completion courses to colleague tuition assistance. Last year, the McDonald’s restaurants of Cleveland contributed a total of $254,527 to their employees’ education through the Archways to Opportunities program!”
“At McDonald’s, we are more than just a paycheck with perks and flexibility. We invest in our employees and give them the opportunity to build a successful future,” said Paul Siegfried, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator in the Cleveland area. “Whether you are looking for your first part-time job or a long-term position with growth opportunities and employee rewards, there’s a position for you at a McDonald’s restaurant.”
Visit www.mchire.com to apply.
