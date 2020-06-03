'COVID-19 contaminated hazard warning’ signs are fakes, Cleveland Department of Public Health warns

'COVID-19 contaminated hazard warning’ signs are fakes, Cleveland Department of Public Health warns
CDPH shows posts photo of fake flyers popping up around Cleveland (Source: Cleveland Department of Public Health)
By 19 News Digital Team | June 3, 2020 at 3:05 AM EDT - Updated June 3 at 3:06 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Orange warning signs popping up around Cleveland aren’t what they claim to be, according to the Cleveland Department of Public Health.

The department says any ‘COVID-19 Contaminated Hazard Warning’ flyer you see is fake.

They posted a photo of one of the flyers in question on Tuesday night.

It includes the CDPH logo and a warning saying “Do Not Enter.”

The department says the signs are not from the Cleveland Department of Public Health, nor anyone associated with them.

They say not to take the warning seriously if you see these in your neighborhood.

[ More Stories From the 19 News Scam Squad ]

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.