'COVID-19 contaminated hazard warning’ signs are fakes, Cleveland Department of Public Health warns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Orange warning signs popping up around Cleveland aren’t what they claim to be, according to the Cleveland Department of Public Health.
The department says any ‘COVID-19 Contaminated Hazard Warning’ flyer you see is fake.
They posted a photo of one of the flyers in question on Tuesday night.
It includes the CDPH logo and a warning saying “Do Not Enter.”
The department says the signs are not from the Cleveland Department of Public Health, nor anyone associated with them.
They say not to take the warning seriously if you see these in your neighborhood.
