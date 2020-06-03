Downtown Cleveland, Market District open for business today; curfew remains in place through Saturday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland lifted its curfew early Wednesday morning, opening up the city’s Downtown area and Market District for the first time since Sunday.
The restrictions were put into place after protests turned violent on Saturday.
Parts of Downtown Cleveland and the Market District will shut down every night from Wednesday, June 3-Friday, June 5.
- Restricted area will be OPEN from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Restricted area will be CLOSED from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The initial curfew went into effect on Saturday night and lasted into Sunday morning with an additional measure being enacted for portions of downtown Cleveland and Ohio City into the week, giving business owners and city officials the opportunity to clean up the damage left behind.
Mayor Frank Jackson decided to extend the curfew on Tuesday. He says the measures are necessary to keep the city safe.
“We know there are still people who are waiting for an opportunity to come in and do some things," Jackson said in an interview with 19′s Ronnie Dahl. "So we are going to test it to see how it’s going.”
Cleveland City Councilman Kerry McCormack took to Twitter to answer questions from residents. McCormack says people who live downtown should carry identification in order to get back into the city after 8 p.m.
McCormack also says decisions are still being made about if Cleveland will keep the curfew in place over the weekend.
