Judge upholds city of Cleveland’s curfew enacted following destructive protests; rules that it can’t be extended again

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge’s ruling is upholding the city of Cleveland’s curfew introduced following the weekend’s protests over the death of George Floyd, but is not allowing officials to extend it again past Friday.
The city of Cleveland released a statement regarding the court’s decision:
The overnight curfew for the downtown area and a portion of Ohio City will be enforced to June 5.
- Restricted area will be OPEN from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Restricted area will be CLOSED from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
A Northeast Ohio attorney challenged the city’s curfew with a lawsuit, claiming it violates the rights of residents.
According to the ruling, the city of Cleveland cannot extend the curfew again unless it is legally appropriate; a win for the attorney who filed the lawsuit.
The lawsuit also alleged that Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson did not have the legal authority to institute a curfew.
Ohio law requires more than a proclamation from the mayor for municipalities to pass ordinances to set curfews, according to 19 News Investigates.
