Amusement parks like Cedar Point, Ohio casinos permitted to reopen on June 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the latest group of business sectors that will be permitted to reopen this month.
The list for businesses that can reopen on June 19 includes:
- Amusement parks
- Water parks
- Casinos
- Racinos
- Outdoor theaters
The governor said he feels comfortable allowing these businesses to resume operation after company leaders submitted strategies for safe reopenings and the appropriate advisory boards made recommendations.
During Friday’s briefing from Columbus, Gov. DeWine defended his decision to reopen Ohio in phases.
“To those who say we should open Ohio with no guidance or rules, that makes absolutely no sense in the midst of this pandemic,” Gov. DeWine said. “With COVID-19 still as contagious as it has ever been, to do that would be irresponsible and an abandonment of the duties I have as your governor.”
