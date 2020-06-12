Cuyahoga County health officials discuss latest increase in area’s COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health addressed the area’s latest cases of the coronavirus and what is being done to help local businesses during the health pandemic.
Commissioner Terry Allan was joined by Executive Armond Budish and CCBH Director Dr. Heidi Gullett for the weekly briefing from the agency’s headquarters in Parma.
As of Friday morning, the Ohio Department of Health says Cuyahoga County has the second-highest number of cases across the state with 5,057.
At least 1,253 hospitalizations and 303 deaths have been reported in Cuyahoga County, including Cleveland.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.