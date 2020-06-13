Giant Eagle closed stores for an hour to talk racism and social justice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant Eagle was closed for about an hour on Saturday morning.
36,000 employees from Giant Eagle, Getgo, and Market District started their day with a discussion about their own personal experiences with racism.
Dan Donovan from Giant Eagle said the conversations were difficult, but much needed.
It’s not just talk, The chain has already taken action.
“We have designated $350,000 to support our community & social justice and we are working on identifying the right place to do that," he said.
And this is just the beginning The store will hold a series of small conversations with team members and management.
Just one of the many steps being taken by the company to “Stand up to Racism”.
“The reality of the moment we are in and the senseless tragedies of so many really calls on all of us to self reflect," added Donovan.
He stressed the importance of making not only team members but also customers more comfortable. The stores will also be focusing on diversity in the workforce.
They are saying that the time for action is now.
