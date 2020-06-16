Cleveland Clinic Children’s, UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s rank among best in the U.S.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Once again, a couple of Cleveland hospitals are considered some of the best the country has to offer.
According to a ranking system conducted by U.S. News, UH Rainbow and Cleveland Clinic Children’s are two of the top 50 pediatric hospitals in the United States.
“This recognition honors the quality and depth of services at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s, and says much about our dedicated caregivers who spend their days working to improve the health of our children,” said Marlene Miller, MD, MSc, Pediatrician-in-Chief, University Hospitals, and Chair, Department of Pediatrics at UH Rainbow.
UH Rainbow ranks among the nation’s top 50 children’s hospitals in eight medical and surgical specialties, including orthopedics, pulmonology, diabetes & endocrinology, cancer, urology, neonatology, nephrology, and gastroenterology & GI surgery.
Cleveland Clinic Children’s also earned national recognition in 10 specialties including cancer, cardiology, and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology, and urology.
“This is a reflection of the dedication, compassion, and hard work of our caregivers to provide the best, high-quality care to our patients and their families. While COVID-19 has transformed our world and the healthcare industry, it has not and will not impact our mission to continue to provide world-class care,” said Karen Murray, M.D., chair of Cleveland Clinic Children’s.
The U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals rankings were created in 2007 and are meant as a tool in order to help families find the best healthcare in the country.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.