Cleveland joins a national movement for workers first caravan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland joined a national movement for workers first caravan to make sure their needs are met and that everyone is treated equally.
The movement started from Euclid Avenue.
Dedicated to the cause, Harriet Applegate from Laborers Local 310, said the time to act is now.
“It’s very very important because a lot of the essential workers are going to continue to be exposed a lot of them work for state and local governments to provide essential services,” she said.
Many of these workers tell us that they want the Senate to focus on the HEROES Act.
A relief package they think will be helpful.
Applegate spoke about racism and how it impacts working people of color.
“We can’t address these issues separately they are one in the same issue and there’s no way to get economic justice unless we have racial justice and vice versa,” she said.
This Caravan taking place across the country making sure those that have been overlooked have their voices heard.
The journey ended at the federal building downtown.
Police were present to make sure things go smoothly.
The event was peaceful.
