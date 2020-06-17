Cleveland Police officer being investigated for complaint of excessive use of force during downtown protests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway by The Cleveland Division of Police Internal Affairs Unit for a complaint of excessive use of force against Cleveland Police officer John Kazimer during the May 30 protests in downtown, the city said Wednesday evening.
No additional information was released at this time.
The city continues to investigate complaints against officers and will accept information, photos, or video regarding those complaints here. In addition, citizens may file complaints directly with the Office of Professional Standards in person, by mail, email, or facsimile. More information on this process can be found here.
