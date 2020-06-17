Wickliffe Police release nearly two hours of bodycam video from controversial arrest; saying they have nothing to hide

The man in the video who has not been identified was being pulled over for a routine traffic stop-failing to use a proper turn signal when changing lanes. But instead of staying in his car during the traffic stop as ordered by the officer, the man got out and proceeded to walk to his mother’s house as he tells the officer on the video. On the body cam video he repeatedly ignores the police officer’s commands. At one point she grabs his arm to attempt to get him to stop after ordering him to stop doesn’t work, and then she pulls out her gun and orders him to the ground, with no results.