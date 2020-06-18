Face masks being giving away in Lakewood thanks to The Giving Tree Project

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood residents can now grab a face mask off of the “giving tree” which is located outside of the Blackbird Baking Company on Sloane Ave.
“A few months ago, I had some family and friends reach out and they said they couldn’t afford masks and they were desperate for help... so I said this is a problem people aren’t taking about, said Kira Krivosh, Co-founder of Giving Tree Project.
Krivosh and state Senator Nickie Antonio are the Co-founders of the Giving Tree Project.
Both ladies saw a need in their community and decided to do something about it.
“We’ve recruited a large amount of amazing sewers and what we do is we help supply them fabric,” said Krivosh.
The masks on the tree are of course free. Krivosh just ask for people to only take two masks and hand wash them before wearing them.
Krivosh says their first Giving Tree was in Rocky River.
“We’re hoping to reach out into Cleveland next and just continue to help people,” said Krivosh.
Krivosh and her team will continue to restock the Lakewood “giving tree” with masks every business day.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.