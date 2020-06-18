LIVE: 700 new Covid-19 infections and 22 more deaths reported in Ohio over last 24 hours, bringing total cases to 43,122 and fatalities to 2,633

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 2,633 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 43,122 cases reported statewide.
In the last 24 hours, 700 new cases and 22 more deaths were reported.
The Ohio National Guard will be sent to the Cincinnati and Dayton areas, where cases are rising, to test southwest Ohioans, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.
Also, pop-up testing sites will be opened in Dayton, Elyria, Portsmouth and Xenia this week for the public.
Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 7,487 total.
An additional 3,149 cases and 232 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Refer to the Covid-19 infection breakdown below:
Out of the 7,051 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 1,797 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
