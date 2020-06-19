Juneteenth celebrations held across Northeast Ohio

Many in the African American community will celebrate slaves finding out they were freed on June 19, 1865 (Source: NAACP Cleveland)
By 19 News Digital Team | June 19, 2020 at 4:40 AM EDT - Updated June 19 at 6:06 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A number of Juneteenth celebrations are being held across Northeast Ohio on Friday.

Juneteenth is a day commemorating the end of slavery. On June 19th, 1865, 250,000 slaves in Texas found they had been freed; more than two years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

A number of celebrations are being held across Northeast Ohio:

  • The Karamu House is streaming Freedom on Juneteenth, Friday at 7 p.m., a performance responding to the recent murders of Black Americans through music, dance, and spoken word.
  • The group The Real Black Friday is inviting families to watch the movies “Just Mercy” and “Black Panther” at the Mayfield Drive-In at 8 p.m Friday.
  • The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is holding a voter registration event at Dave’s Supermarket on East 61st Street in Cleveland from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m on Friday.
  • The Buckeye Summer Soul Series in partnership with the NAACP Cleveland Branch, and Neighbor UP, will host a Juneteenth Celebration and NAACP Freedom Walk, on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The Summit County Historical Society of Akron is holding a celebration at the John Brown House from 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Friday

