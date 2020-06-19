Ohio Statehouse vandalized again and lawmakers calling out Governor and Ohio State Patrol

Red paint hand prints were plastered all over the statehouse Thursday evening.

On Thursday vandals used red paint to put hand prints all over the front of the Statehouse in Columbus. (Source: Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio/TV)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -For the second time, the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus has been vandalized by protesters and some lawmakers are going public about Governor Mike DeWine’s lack of protection of the taxpayer funded building.

The focus of the protests continues to be police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

On Thursday the phrase, “hands up, don’t shoot,” and dozens of red paint hand prints were plastered all over the front of the capital building.

The red hand prints are reportedly to protest police brutality.
The hand prints are reportedly to symbolize blood on the hands of police.

On May 28, during protests in downtown Columbus protesters smashed in 28 windows at the capital and damaged several doors leading into the building.

Some Ohio legislators, including Speaker of the House Larry Householder, have taken to social media to criticize Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, who’s job it is to protect the building.

Cleveland 19 has reached out to the DeWine’s office for a comment and have not heard back.

