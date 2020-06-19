Seven Hills sees tornado-like damage from thunderstorm-produced microburst Thursday

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A pop-up thunderstorm in Seven Hills was strong enough to generate what meteorologists call a microburst on Thursday night.
A microburst is a column of sinking air that rushes out of a thunderstorm.
It is very localized and can produce just as much damage as a small tornado.
The winds in a microburst can easily be over 70 mph.
It is very sudden and it often happens during the summer months.
An ordinary, garden variety thunderstorm, can all of a sudden cause damage in a small area.
Northeast Ohio was not under any severe risk area yesterday.
A perfect example where you should never let your guard down during any thunderstorm.
The National Weather Service said it hit around 8:10 p.m.
At least a dozen trees and large tree limbs fell, according to NWS.
NWS said four trees fell on Pasadena Drive, including one on a back deck porch.
A down limb also caused a brief spark and fire on a power line, according to NWS.
Bonroi Drive, Chestnut Road, Crossview Road, Glenella Drive, and Karen Drive also had more down limbs and trees, according to NWS.
NWS said one of the down tree limbs on Chestnut Road fell on a house west of Crossview.
A large limb also fell on a house and fence on Crossview Road north of Chestnut Road.
Those properties experienced minor damage, according to NWS.
NWS said some uprooted trees appear to be two-feet in diameter.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.