The Freedom Walk celebrated Juneteenth by supporting black communities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NAACP Freedom Walk echoed a message of support for the African American community.
The walk began at the Benedictine High school on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Jazmin Long marched in the heat with one goal in mind: To raise awareness.
“We can’t forget that in our own back yards we have Desmond Franklin a man who was tragically murdered as well the time is always right to do the right thing,” she said.
Organizer Danielle Sydnor said with the countless tragedies in the African American community nationwide it’s pivotal for everyone to participate.
“I think the most important thing people should know is that it was not the only day that slaves became free the 13th amendment is what provided abolishment of slavery and that didn’t happen till later that year,” she said.
Organizers say the holiday is about remembering those that had to continue to fight for their freedom even though they point out African Americans should have been free long ago.
“We need people to be registered voters, we need them to sign up for jury duty, and be involved in the civic side of things which is something you have to do in a democracy,” added Sydnor.
