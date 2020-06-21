Local family honors dad with a Father’s Day Brunch

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Families, as we have reported extensively, have found it difficult to see each other since the pandemic struck.
However, the Grdina’s began their father’s day celebration with laughter.
Normally they celebrate dad at the ball game. But this year they managed to get together at Dante’s Inferno to safely honor him in an era of safe social distancing.
For this family this father’s day is more than just brunch it’s seeing dad after days of just phone calls, face time, and zoom.
No matter how much time has passed, the sisters showed up to make sure their father knows he’s appreciated.
“We’re definitely still trying to live as normal of a life as possible and why would we stop celebrating father’s due to coronavirus but it’s a beautiful day we’re outside on the patio,” said Amanda Grdina.
Jerome Grdina said he was impressed with the effort his daughters and wife made for him.
“It’s great. Lauren drove from Columbus. Amanda came in from Lakewood which is closer. Joan’s birthday is next week so we’re trying to get it all in and have a good time here,” he said.
The family’s had to make a lot of adjustments due to COVID-19.
But they have managed to stay positive through it all.
“It’s great. We definitely missed it when we were locked up we missed being around people and family we had to cancel Easter but we’re rescheduling that in 2 weeks so that will be fun.” said Joan Grdina.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.