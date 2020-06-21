Witnesses say little girl shot and killed in East Cleveland; possible drive-by shooting

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Witnesses tell our 19 News crew on the scene say a little girl, who is between the ages of eight and 11-years-old was shot in the head by gunfire and killed while playing in a grassy area with her friends.
Some witnesses told our 19 News crew on the scene said some believe it was a drive-by shooting. They also said they believe a white car driving by was involved and took off and heading towards Cleveland Heights.
The identity of the girl has not be released.
It is currently an active scene, and police are investigating. Fireworks are going off in the area as police continue to investigate.
