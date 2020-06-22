Cleveland Public library offering walk-up services at all locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With out even going inside a library, reading a new book is now being made easier by the Cleveland Public library since walk up services are available at all branches.
Michael Dalby from the library said reading is a great way for people to spend their time during the pandemic.
“We were really excited to open up today and finally start seeing our regulars again we’ve had lots of phone calls coming in as we prepare to serve people again,” he said.
A few locations are also offering curbside services.
“A Patron can drive up park and we will run out the book to them rather than them coming to the front door,” added Dalby.
Borrowed books can be safely returned when you place them at the book drops located outside any Cleveland Public Library location.
Dalby said the library is working hard to find different ways of serving the public.
“The biggest challenge is for the patrons that need to use the computers for taxes or unemployment and might need assistance we’re unable to at this point in time,” he said.
Kindergarten Readiness is still available through online resources for the Kindergarten Club.
They have everything you need to prepare your child for the first day of school.
Regarding Summer Kids Meals: Children 18 and under can receive Grab & Go Meals every Thursday until August 7 at four branches: Fleet, Fulton, Sterling and Walz.
