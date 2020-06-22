“Feed the Soul” organization provides free food to hundreds of families in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Alesia Corpening is a woman on a mission.
She delivers free food to hundreds of families that live in the greater Cleveland area.
Corpening founded the organization “Feed the Soul” back in March as a way to give back during the COVID-19 crisis.
“All of these different changes started to come about, so instantly we started thinking about how can we serve the people,” said Corpening.
Corpening says she started off delivering to about eight families per week then overtime that number grew to 60 families per week.
Corpening has help when it comes to pulling all of this off.
She partners with multiple organizations including the Garden Valley Neighborhood House where she gets her food from.
“It’s an amazing partnership and I am in awe of Alesia, she comes with so much energy and so much commitment to her community,” said Jan Ridgeway, director of Garden Valley Neighborhood House.
Besides Corpening, community members volunteer to help deliver the food right to the doorsteps of those in need.
“It’s community coming together and right now, we need love, we need unity,” Corpening added.
If you want more information about how to receive food from “Feed the Soul,” call 216-309-1058.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.