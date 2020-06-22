Mickhal Garrett awarded $3M after filing suit that claimed inaction by Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services contributed to Aniya Day-Garrett’s murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials have agreed to pay Mickhal Garrett $3 million in a lawsuit settlement involving the brutal and tragic death of his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.
Aniya died on March 11, 2018 after being subjected to years of physical abuse at the hands of her mother, Sierra Day, and her mother’s boyfriend, Deonte Lewis.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner testified Aniya suffered a stroke weeks to months before her death and was severely malnourished. Aniya had told day care workers and her father, Mickhal, that “Mommy hurts me.”
Mickhal reported the ongoing abuse to Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services, but the government agency didn’t separate Aniya from her mother.
Following protests and a public outcry, county officials revamped child abuse reporting and protocols to better protect at-risk children.
Day and Lewis were convicted of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, permitting child abuse, endangering children and tampering with evidence.
They were sentenced to life in prison without parole in March 2019.
Cuyahoga County Council approved the $3 million settlement, which will be discussed during council’s next meeting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Watch a livestream of Tuesday’s meeting here.
DO YOU NEED TO REPORT CHILD ABUSE? PLEASE CALL THE CUYAHOGA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILY SERVICES AT 216-696-KIDS.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.