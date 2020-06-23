$1 million bond for Akron man accused of killing 68-year-old, stealing his car

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of killing a 68-year-old Akron resident and then stealing his car, has been indicted by the Summit County Grand Jury.
Jason Shockley, 30, was indicted on the charges of felonious assault, murder, aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and theft.
Akron police said Shockley stabbed Gary Ballis in his home in the 800 block of Wilmot Street and stole his car.
Officers found Balllis’s body on May 21 when they did a welfare check.
On May 22, Shockley was taken into custody at a vacant home on Kent Court in Akron.
Police said they also found Ballis’s stolen 2005 Subaru Outback at the home.
No motive has been released.
Shockley is being held on a $1 million bond.
