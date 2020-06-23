Police: 39-year-old Elyria man arrested for 15th OVI charge after crashing into tree stump

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police recently arrested a man who has over a dozen previous charges for operating a vehicle while impaired.
According to the police report, officers responded to reports of a car that crashed into a tree stump on Lake Avenue on June 18.
Police identified the driver as 39-year-old Duran Mims and noted that he seemed “sluggish” and had difficulty answering questions about the crash.
While looking in the vehicle, police saw up to 10 cans of “Twisted Tea” scattered throughout the car. Officers also said Mims’ eyes were bloodshot and he smelled of alcohol.
Mims was eventually taken to University Hospitals in Elyria for treatment to minor lacerations sustained during the crash. Police say he was hostile towards first responders and police.
The police reports shows that Mims was charged with OVI, refusing a test with prior OVI in the last 20 years, driving under OVI suspension, and failure to control.
Records show that Mims has approximately 14 prior OVI charges between the years of 1999 and 2017, according to Elyria police.
