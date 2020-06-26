Family restaurant on Cleveland’s East Side hoping to break even in 2020 amid pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It's been a little more than a month since Governor Mike DeWine gave the okay for Ohio restaurants to bring customers back in.
In that time, the folks at Angela’s family restaurant on East 72nd Street have been hard at work.
“People weren’t coming in,' said Gus Ameres, who works at the family eatery. “So the business went down 50 percent at least.”
Inside Angela’s, you’ll see a similar sight to most restaurants.
Posters encouraging social distancing and signs taped to certain tables labeled "DO NOT SIT."
“We struggled a little bit but we had nice customers,” said owner Mike Kontos.” Steady customers.”
“A lot of take out, a lot of delivery,” said Ameres. “It made up a little bit so we could stay opened and have at least half of our crew.”
The Ohio Restaurant Association reported about 80 percent of restaurants in Ohio are making less than half of what they did a year ago.
The folks at Angela’s are lucky, they think they’ll at least be able to break even in 2020.
And even if another shutdown comes, they think they’ll be able to get through it.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.