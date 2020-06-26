Meijer opening 2 new supercenters in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Meijer announced their new supercenters in Brimfield and Lorain will be open for business at 6 a.m. on July 9.
The 155,000-square-foot stores will feature fresh grocery, fresh bakery, fresh meat and deli counters, a garden center, a pharmacy, electronics, toys, sports, and apparel.
Meijer said both locations will follow mandated state requirements and guidelines regarding social distancing, including decals on the floor and protective plexiglass shields are at every checkout station.
Team members will also have daily health screenings, temperature checks, and are recommended to wear masks, according to Meijer.
Meijer also recommends that customers wear masks.
These supercenters will be the latest of five stores Meijer opened in Northeast Ohio, joining the Avon, Mentor, and Stow locations that opened in 2019.
