Superstar Beyonce uses her ‘Halo’ and donates PPE supplies to help people in need in Cleveland during COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Superstar Beyonce uses her “Halo,” and donates PPE supplies to help people in need in Cleveland during the coronavirus pandemic at a product distribution event.
As the COVID-19 cases surge, organizer Tammy Kennedy joined forces with the community to put together a product distribution event.
“It is important to come out today because the coronavirus is still here,” she said.
Free testing was also offered at all three locations of the event.
The goal is to curb the surge in Ohio.
All these safety measures being able to take place because of the Mathew 25 group.
“We want to thank Beyonce and her mother the BeyGOOD Foundation for even thinking of Cleveland to donate PPE and personal hygiene supplies,” said Kennedy.
People had a chance to gather much-needed supplies that they may not have been able to pick up from packed grocery stores during the pandemic.
During the drive-thru, everyone received one kit per household and a minimum of two kits per car.
