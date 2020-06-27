A first-hand look at the destruction caused after downtown protests on May 30

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has obtained new video from the May 30 protest in Cleveland over the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd. It shows first hand, some of the destruction that took place after the actual protest.
Downtown Cleveland and countless businesses suffered a lot of damage following the protest on May 30. What’s difficult to watch is how quickly some of those involved acted in destroying other people’s property.
What 19 News did find on a parking lot camera to the west of the Justice Center was young men smashing out the windows of what appear to be -- several private citizens cars. And later even dumping out the contents of what was inside their trunks.
You could even see one person towards the left of your screen pointing and giving directions to do it -- at one point.
Then, a car that appears to be smoking and then burst into flames.
The state’s crime lab, B.C.I. is handling the investigation into who was involved in doing damage to businesses, vehicles, and the city’s downtown.
Some people have already been identified and charged.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.