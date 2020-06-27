Mentor-On-The-Lake Police find 2 bodies dead inside a home; police say suspected murder-suicide

By Simon Hannig | June 27, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT - Updated June 27 at 7:46 PM

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor-On-The-Lake Police say they are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after two bodies were found inside a home Saturday afternoon.

The officers responded to a home on 7800 block of Linden Street for a welfare check and made the decision to enter the house upon arrival. When they entered the house, they found the two bodies.

Police confirmed to 19 News that they found a 64-year-old man, and a 51-year-old woman dead. They do not know at this time if the two were a couple.

