Mentor-On-The-Lake Police find 2 bodies dead inside a home; police say suspected murder-suicide

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor-On-The-Lake Police say they are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after two bodies were found inside a home Saturday afternoon.
The officers responded to a home on 7800 block of Linden Street for a welfare check and made the decision to enter the house upon arrival. When they entered the house, they found the two bodies.
Police confirmed to 19 News that they found a 64-year-old man, and a 51-year-old woman dead. They do not know at this time if the two were a couple.
