The first LGBTQ+ car parade in Elyria took place to promote equality

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A car parade honored the LGBTQ+ community in Elyria. This pride car parade had a big message.
Around 25 decorated cars were seen driving around city hall to promote equality. The decorations on the many cars showed the community’s passion for speaking up.
Kei Graves says this was the first parade in Elyria making it that more monumental.
“It makes me proud because I’m from Lorain County one of the visions I have is to make the community more welcoming,” he said.
A discussion also took place outside of City Hall, a tool to encourage tough conversations in society.
Police were at the drive-by parade and also city hall to make sure everything went smoothly.
Organizers said they were pleasantly surprised to see people show up for the LGBTQ community.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.