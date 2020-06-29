Ashtabula mail carrier accused of selling drugs on the job back in court Monday

Darcy Spangler (Source: Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County)
June 29, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT - Updated June 29 at 8:49 AM

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) -  A mail carrier arrested for allegedly selling crack cocaine from her work vehicle is expected to be back in court on Monday.

In May, 52-year-old Darcy Spangler was indicted by a Grand Jury on three charges of trafficking in cocaine.

She was arrested for the alleged crime in December.

Investigators said that Spangler sold drugs from her mail truck along her route throughout Ashtabula County.

A spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General provided a statement regarding the accusations and arrest involving Spangler.

“The vast majority of the U.S. Postal Service’s 630,000 employees are hard-working, trustworthy individuals, working around the clock to deliver the nation’s mail. Unfortunately, a few of them decide to abuse that trust and engage in criminal activity. When they do, special agents with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General will work with our law enforcement partners, such as the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County, in identifying and investigating those employees and seek their prosecution and removal from the Postal Service. To report criminal activity by postal employees, contact our hotline at www.uspsoig.gov or 888-USPS-OIG.”
U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General Special Agent Scott Balfour

