Ashtabula mail carrier accused of selling drugs on the job back in court Monday

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - A mail carrier arrested for allegedly selling crack cocaine from her work vehicle is expected to be back in court on Monday.
In May, 52-year-old Darcy Spangler was indicted by a Grand Jury on three charges of trafficking in cocaine.
She was arrested for the alleged crime in December.
Investigators said that Spangler sold drugs from her mail truck along her route throughout Ashtabula County.
A spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General provided a statement regarding the accusations and arrest involving Spangler.
